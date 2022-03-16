Video: Tottenham and Arsenal transfer target Djed Spence scores long distance howitzer

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal transfer target Djed Spence has scored a sensational goal in Nottingham Forest’s latest Championship game.

Forest are pushing for a spot in the playoffs, and cut the gap down to four points as they beat Queen’s Park Rangers – who occupy the final playoff spot – by three goals to one.

Spence’s goal came at a crucial time for the two-time European Champions as well, as it was the equaliser for the home side. It was made all the more special by it being from 30 yards out.

The 21-year-old on loan from Middlesbrough, has shone this year, with particular notice being played to him after performances against Arsenal and Leicester City in the FA Cup.

As quoted by HITC, The Mirror have reported interest from both Arsenal and Spurs in his signature, with both in need of some fresh recruitment at right-back.

You can watch the video below.