West Ham attacker likely to be out injured until after international break

West Ham United are expecting winger Jarrod Bowen to be out until after the upcoming international break.

That’s according to manager David Moyes, who has confirmed the English attacker is unavailable to feature after picking up an injury against Liverpool 11 days ago.

Bowen out until April. “Jarrod is not available. He probably won’t be available until after the international break.” Aaron Cresswell and Michail Antonio have done “some light training” but their status is unclear. “We’ll wait and assess them tomorrow.” #WHUFC #UEL — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) March 16, 2022

News that Bowen is set to miss the Hammers’ blockbuster Europa League second leg tie against Sevilla on Thursday will come as a bitter blow to fans, as well as Moyes, who know that only a win will be enough to see the side extend their run in the prestigious competition.

Prior to picking up this recent injury, Bowen has played an integral role in the Londoners’ red hot form, scoring 12 goals and providing a further 11 assists in 39 appearances, in all competitions, so far this season.

Speaking earlier this year about how close Bowen is to being called up to represent England, Moyes, as quoted by Independent, said: “When you look at the competition for England; Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho – it’s a decision for Gareth Southgate.

“But he’s getting closer to people saying we should have a look at him and see what he can do. I don’t think he’ll be too far away, but the biggest thing is to keep playing well for West Ham.”

However, set for a spell on the treatment table that could last as long as the beginning of April, Moyes must now find a way to manage without his number 20.