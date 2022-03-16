Why Man City was Cristiano Ronaldo’s “preferred choice” before Man Utd transfer return – journalist

Cristiano Ronaldo would have had a different role at Manchester City, which was why they were his preferred transfer destination last summer, according to Guillem Balague.

The Portuguese superstar ended up sealing an emotional return to Manchester United instead, but it’s fair to say it hasn’t really gone to plan.

Despite Ronaldo showing glimpses of his best form at Man Utd, the team in general is of a much lower standard than it was for so much of his first spell at the club during the glory years under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Balague now claims United were not his first choice, and that he could have played a slightly different role in a team better suited to his strengths if he’d gone with his first choice of City instead…

Balague’s Twitter thread read: “His signing was a typical decision of a club lacking direction and criteria.

“He was not needed. Once he landed he wanted the team to play for him and he is in no position to ask for that.

“He would have fitted better at City with a smaller role of playing inside the box and plenty of service.

“This is why City was his preferred choice (and the one of his agent).”

The 37-year-old’s United future will now surely be in doubt, with this all-time great player unlikely to be happy carrying on without winning trophies and perhaps without even playing in the Champions League in the final years of his career.

One imagines Ronaldo would still have plenty of interest from other big clubs around Europe, even if he’s no longer at his peak.