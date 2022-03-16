Woodgate tips Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to strike major Conte deal

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jonathan Woodgate has tipped Antonio Conte to sign a new deal with the club.

Conte took over at Spurs at the start of November after a less than impressive start to the season under Nuno Espirito Santo left the team down in 9th place.

The Italian came in and made a strong impact getting Spurs up the fifth at one point before the squad’s shortcomings began to truly unveil themselves. They are currently 8th, but have two games in hand on the teams above them meaning they could leap all the way up to fifth.

Woodgate told Genting Casino: “[Conte] will need some help from signings in the summer.

“I know he’s only got an 18-month contract, but I’m sure that’ll get renewed at some point because Spurs aren’t going to get a better manager than Antonio Conte. That is for starters.”

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager has been very vocal about his need to improve the Spurs squad, and many believe this is a thinly veiled plea to chairman Daniel Levy for reinforcements in the summer, with some reports even claiming Conte could walk if he is not backed.

Woodgate’s comments seem to flip this dynamic around and suggest Spurs will offer him a contract because they want to, rather than Conte deciding whether he will stay at Spurs, as other reports link him to a move to other major clubs on the continent.