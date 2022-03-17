Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on how difficult it is to play against this incredible Liverpool team.

Speaking after last night’s big game at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta admits he felt for his players as he knows what a tough opponent Jurgen Klopp’s side are…

Arteta feels Arsenal gave a good account of themselves, which is not easy against this calibre of opposition who dominate in every area of the pitch.

It was a big win for Liverpool, who took advantage of Manchester City’s draw with Crystal Palace to move within just one point of Pep Guardiola’s league leaders.