Brendan Rodgers confirms breakthrough star set for new Leicester City contract

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the Foxes have opened talks to extend midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s contract.

Dewsbury-Hall, 23, has spent his entire career at Leicester City after making the decision to join their youth academy when he was just a young lad.

After spending two seasons out on loan with Blackpool and Luton Town, the 23-year-old found himself promoted to the club’s senior first-team last summer.

Since establishing himself as a regular for Rodgers, Dewsbury-Hall has gone on to feature in 30 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to three goals along the way.

However, although his current deal is not set to expire until 2024, the Foxes’ hierarchy is keen to offer him a new deal, presumably one that better reflects his newfound status in the side’s first-team.

Speaking before his side’s important Europa League knockout tie against Rennes on Thursday, Rodgers, as quoted by ESPN, said: “It’s something the club will be talking to the likes of Kieran Dewsbury-Hall and I know he is very committed and wants to be here.

“Talks have opened with his people. He’s still got a lot more development to take place and he loves playing here. Any other ones I’m not aware of at the moment.”