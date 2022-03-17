Chelsea journalist and presenter Olivia Buzaglo has spoken to CaughtOffside TV about the uncertainty about the club’s defence going into this summer’s transfer window.

The Blues have Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all heading towards the ends of their contracts this summer, with the worrying prospect of all three leaving on free transfers looking increasingly likely with each passing day.

Buzaglo insists Rudiger is the most important one to keep…

The Germany international has played a huge role in Chelsea’s recent success, and Buzaglo believes he’s the one who’ll have a bigger role in the team’s future.

Still, the sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich at the moment mean it could well be that the club’s players will be unsure about committing to the club for the long-term.