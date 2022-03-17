Cristiano Ronaldo makes summer transfer decision following Man United promise

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided to stay at Old Trafford next season.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet AS, who claims the Portuguese megastar has agreed to stay for one more season after the club promised to hire a top-level manager.

Ronaldo, 37, rejoined United from Italian side Juventus last summer in a deal worth £13.5m.

Despite arriving back at Old Trafford as a club legend, Ronaldo’s homecoming has been littered with criticism.

MORE: Manchester United considering sacking Ralf Rangnick

Although recently becoming the world’s highest ever goalscoring player with an incredible 807 career goals, the former Real Madrid galactico has come under fire for what some critics have perceived as a decline in ability.

However, one person who has remained fiercely loyal to the 2016 European Championship winner has been former club captain Roy Keane.

Hailing the 37-year-old’s recent match-winning hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, Keane, as quoted by BBC Sport, said: “Ronaldo has had criticism but the way he turned up tonight – he’s been doing that throughout his career. Amazing.

“He has a huge part to play in the rebuilding of the club. You need Ronaldo in your team when he’s producing like that.

“Has he been at his best this season? Probably not, but when he’s playing, you have a better chance of winning football matches. If he’s playing week in, week out, he will produce for you.

“It’s about moments. Ronaldo has done that for years. He produces those moments.

“Scoring goals is the hardest part of the game. To score that many goals, what more can you say? The guy is a genius.”

However, following reports that the Portugal international has fallen out with interim manager Ralf Rangnick, it has been speculated that Ronaldo could leave United at the end of the season after just one year, even though he has a two-year contract.

Ronaldo to stay at Man United?

Good news could be on the horizon for United fans though.

It has been reported that their world-class number seven has decided to stick around after being made assurances that the club’s hierarchy will bring in the right manager to restore the English giants back to their former glory.

Although Rangnick was originally expected to manage the side until the end of the season, the German tactician could leave sooner – paving the way for a more established boss to take over.

Several names have already been linked, including Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel and Paris-Saint Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino (Guardian), however, regardless of whichever manager ends up with the biggest job in English football, one thing is for sure, United absolutely must return to winning ways following a five-year trophy drought.