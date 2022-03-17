Crystal Palace line up move to rival Arsenal for “phenomenal” 152-goal striker

Crystal Palace are eyeing up a move for Arsenal transfer target Andre Silva.

Silva, a striker for German side RB Leipzig, is attracting interest from a significant cohort of clubs, including Palace, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

After scoring last weekend against Greuther Fürth, Silva simultaneously reached the 10 league goal mark for the season and the 50 Bundesliga goals mark. Adding to the time he spent Eintracht Frankfurt.

In total Silva has scored 152 goals, which includes a striker of roughly one goal in every four games he played in stints and Sevilla and AC Milan, while his strike rate in Porto’s senior team was even more impressive, chipping in with a goal every 2.4 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the FIFA recognised highest goalscorer of all time, described Silva as “phenomenal” and such high praise should not be scoffed at considering he has also scored 19 times for the Portuguese national team.

Silva is valued at £34.2m by transfermarkt, and at the age of just 26, the Portugal star still has his best years ahead of him.

The Eagles are building a promising project under Patrick Viera, and recruiting the likes of Silva would go some way in allowing them to continue to rebuild within the parameters of their new on the floor philosophy.