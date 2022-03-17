Newcastle United and Leicester City are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Club Brugge sensation Charles De Ketelaere this summer.

The exciting young Belgian is one of the brightest prospects outside of Europe’s big five leagues at the moment, and is expected to be snapped up by a bigger club sooner rather than later.

Newcastle and Leicester are said to be keen on bringing him to the Premier League, but Serie A giants AC Milan and Napoli are also emerging as suitors, according to reports in Italy.

De Ketelaere has a big future ahead of him, having previously been compared to Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, so it would be exciting to see him take the next step of his development in England.

Newcastle could be a tempting destination due to the project underway at St James’ Park, and they have the money to compete with Europe’s biggest clubs for the 21-year-old.

Leicester, meanwhile, have proven a great stepping stone for talented young players like this in recent times, so he could do well to opt for a move to the King Power Stadium before a bigger move later.