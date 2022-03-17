Manchester United are likely to have issues in midfield this summer, and it’s hard to look beyond West Ham’s Declan Rice as the ideal man to make the biggest impact in that position.

The Red Devils should arguably have made that area of the pitch one of their priorities last summer as well, with most fans and pundits alike being well aware that Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic were never likely to be enough in that defensive midfield department, while Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek had failed to deliver as well.

And now? Now Pogba’s surely about to leave on a free, and Van de Beek is having an underwhelming loan spell at Everton, so a bad situation in midfield has just got a whole lot worse.

A report from The Athletic explains that a new midfielder is likely to be a priority, with Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch mentioned as one target, though he prefers a move to Bayern Munich, with the report suggesting that the transfer market could be a challenge in general due to uncertainty over whether or not the club will be in the Champions League next season.

For a player like Hammers starlet Rice, however, a move to Old Trafford is surely only going to be viewed as a step up from where he is now. While there’s no doubt David Moyes is doing a hugely impressive job at the London Stadium, it’s hard to see the project being quite enough to convince a talent like Rice to stay for the long-term.

The England international has been linked with both United and Chelsea by ESPN, while the Sun have stated that he could cost a mammoth £120million transfer fee. Still, for one of the best English midfield all-rounders since Steven Gerrard, that’s surely the going rate in today’s market.

Rice’s connections with Chelsea could make them a serious prospect in this transfer battle, but Man Utd could have one ace up their sleeve in the form of Marcus Rashford.

Rashford key to Rice Man Utd transfer?

A recent report from 90min claimed that West Ham were one of the clubs interested in signing Rashford from the Red Devils as he has some doubts over his future.

The 24-year-old hasn’t quite developed as many would have hoped, and is no longer a guaranteed starter in this United side, so could they try to use West Ham’s interest in him to try to get ahead in the race for Rice?

It’s hard to know if West Ham would probably just prefer the cash, but in Rashford they’d be signing a proven Premier League goal-scorer who would surely instantly strengthen what has been a problem position at the club for some time.

Moyes has been overly reliant on the likes of Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen for goals, so the arrival of a pacey and clinical forward like Rashford would undoubtedly soften the blow of losing Rice.

All in all, this seems like a deal that would benefit everyone, and United would be foolish not to give it a try.