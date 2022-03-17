Approach made: Club confident of sealing transfer of Liverpool star

AC Milan are reportedly confident of sealing the transfer of Liverpool striker Divock Origi this summer after making a proposal to the player.

The Belgium international has not been a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s side for some time now, and it seems he’s now preparing to leave Anfield when his contract expires at the end of this current season.

See below for Fabrizio Romano’s tweet on the Origi situation, with the reporter suggesting this move very much looks like going ahead, with Milan confident they will ultimately reach an agreement to bring the 26-year-old to the San Siro this summer…

Origi has been something of a cult hero at Liverpool down the years, but it surely makes sense for him to move on now if he wants to do more than just warm the bench.

Milan are also a team on the up, so it would be intriguing to see what kind of success he could enjoy with the Rossoneri from next season onwards.

