€60m attacker open to joining Tottenham as Bergwijn replacement in boost to Conte retention prospects

Tottenham Hotspur look set to make some considerable waves in the transfer market this summer, as they set their sights on €60m striker Jonathan David.

Reports from Calciomercato in Italy indicate Spurs want as many as five top players in order to convince Antonio Conte to stay on as manager, with one of these targets being Lille striker David.

The significant bonus for Spurs here is David is said to be “open” to the possibility of this transfer, but there is an extensive list of suitors who are also tracking him.

Add Chelsea & Tottenham to teams interested in Jonathan David, @TSN_Sports has learned. Barcelona & Man United still interested too, adding to Arsenal, Liverpool & Real Madrid reports. Jan move unlikely. David hasn’t narrowed his list, he’s said to be “open” to every possibility — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) January 19, 2022

The Canadian international won the Ligue 1 title with Lille last season, and has produced another impressive campaign despite the clubs struggles to replicate their title winning form, owing to the loss of the number of major stars.

David would be seen as a replacement to Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, who is rumoured to be in line for a shock move to North London rivals Arsenal.

However, the 22-year-old is a far more proven goalscorer and would be likely to play a more central role in order to alleviate some of the pressure off of talisman Harry Kane, possibly even pairing up with him when he needs to.

David has scored 13 goals in 28 league games this season, and also scored three times in Lille’s Champions League run this season which ended at the hands of European Champions Chelsea.