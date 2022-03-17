Manchester United eye transfer of wonderkid who’s worked under managerial candidate

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch.

The Netherlands international is a hugely exciting young talent, and has been identified as an option for Man Utd this summer as they look to strengthen in midfield, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils are also linked in the report with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as one of their candidates to come in as manager for next season, so it could be a double raid on the Eredivisie giants.

Ten Hag will have played a key role in Gravenberch’s development in his career so far, so it could be good for them to continue to work together at Old Trafford.

Ryan Gravenberch and Erik ten Hag to Man Utd?
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits how difficult it is to play against “incredible” Liverpool
Man United sources believe Chelsea boss Tuchel would be open to Red Devils offer
Video: “They are hurting” – Arteta admits he’ll have to pick Arsenal up after Liverpool defeat

Gravenberch is a similar style of midfielder to Paul Pogba, whose contract at United expires this summer.

The 19-year-old, however, is said to prefer a move to Bayern Munich, according to The Athletic, and that makes sense given what a difficult few years it’s been at United.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Ryan Gravenberch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.