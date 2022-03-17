“A scary prospect” – Erling Haaland Man City transfer deal has ex-United ace worried for the Premier League

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick fears for the rest of the Premier League if Erling Haaland seals a transfer to Manchester City this summer.

The ex-Red Devil spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside to discuss Haaland’s future ahead of the summer, with the Borussia Dortmund goal machine widely expected to be on the move to one of Europe’s elite.

It remains to be seen exactly where Haaland will end up, and there’s been plenty of speculation with differing angles, but the latest from the reliable Christian Falk is that Dortmund chiefs believe the Norway international has agreed a transfer to Man City, as per the tweet below…

Chadwick is disappointed that Man Utd could miss out on Haaland, and also fears that this signing would mean the Premier League goes in a similar direction to the French and German leagues in being far less competitive, with one team running away with the title each year.

“The only other person I can think about in the same bracket is Harry Kane, but I’m not sure what his situation is going to be at Tottenham this summer. And if United aren’t playing in the Champions League it’s going to be very hard to attract those top, top players,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“The thought of Haaland going to City, if the reports are true, is quite a scary prospect for the rest of the Premier League.

“It could well mean the Premier League becomes more like Ligue 1 or the Bundesliga if Haaland came in and hit the ground running. That volume of goals would make it very hard for anyone to get near to Manchester City.

“Of course football doesn’t always work like that, we thought Lukaku would make Chelsea real title favourites, but for one reason or another it’s not happened. But if Haaland went to City and played at his best, and they create the chances for him, it’s a scary prospect.”