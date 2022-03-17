Video: Harry Kane celebrates Tottenham goal by volleying a Coca-Cola bottle

Tottenham striker Harry Kane celebrated his goal against Brighton yesterday by volleying a Coca-Cola bottle.

Watch the outstanding technique from Kane here, as he spots the bottle coming, never takes his eye off it, and gets a clean contact to send the soft drink splashing everywhere…

Kane made history last night as the man to score the most away goals in Premier League history, which is certainly an achievement you’d want to celebrate in style.

The England international seemed to enjoy the moment as he smashed that coke bottle back towards where it came from.