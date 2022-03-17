Journalist Liam Kennedy has tipped Newcastle United’s new owners to seal a massive off-field acquisition in the form of Dan Ashworth.

Speaking on NUFC Matters on the YouTube channel Steve Wraith, he confirmed that negotiations were still underway for the Brighton and Hove Albion director who is presently on gardening leave while Newcastle negotiate with Brighton over a compensation fee.

He said: “It’s still pending, it’ll happen as I say. just keep calm about it, it’ll happen but it hasn’t happened yet. I don’t know if it’s going to happen in the near future either.”

Ashworth was part if of the set up behind the scenes when current boss Gareth Southgate took over. In 2012 he became England’s Director of Elite Development, a position which bared its fruits for the national team from 2017 onwards, as the Youth sides won trophies and the senior side went on to do well in the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.

He then moved over to Brighton in 2018, and the club has subsequently enjoyed a strong but steady rise up the table in the proceeding years.

Newcastle sacked their previous director Lee Charnley when the new owner Saudi-backed takeover took place earlier in the season, and Ashworth is set to be the man who eventually replaces him.