Journalist names four Leeds stars who could leave the club this summer

At least four Leeds United stars are set to be on the chopping block when this summers transfer window rolls around, with a major reset in the works.

Journalist Beren Cross, believes the squad Leeds are currently in possession of could struggle if they do not add some more depth into their ranks.

Cross told LeedsLive, via motleedsnews, the four players he thought could be moved on after disappointing campaigns.

He said: “Much depends on the impression they make on [Jesse] Marsch in the final nine matches of the season. For me, Roberts, Ayling, Klich and Harrison have not had the best seasons as a whole.”

A seemingly persistent injury crisis has led to a year of regression for Leeds in their second season back in the Premier League, and it has left them in a desperate relegation scrap.

Popular manager Marcelo Bielsa was sacked and replaced by Jesse Marsch last month, and almost straight away the team have looked more solid defensively than the month prior to his appointment, despite conceding five in his first three games in charge so far.

Following a dramatic 2-1 win over Norwich City last weekend, The Whites have moved themselves four points away from the drop zone.