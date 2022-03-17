Man United consider €115m-rated duo as they regret two high-profile Solskjaer signings

Manchester United are reportedly considering transfer deals for Sevilla pair Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos.

The central defensive duo have been immense for Sevilla in recent times, and could be useful additions at Old Trafford, where there are clear issues at the back.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man Utd already regret signing Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, and what to correct this mistake by targeting new signings at the back.

The report suggests Kounde is the Red Devils’ first choice, and would cost around €65million, though Carlos could also be an option for them, though he’d cost a little less at around €50m.

Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos
It’s fair to say these two could be a major upgrade on the current pairing of Maguire and Varane – two big signings made by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who blew a lot of money on unsuccessful players.

The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek and Daniel James also proved poorly thought out signings under the Norwegian tactician, while even Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho have been a bit hit and miss this season.

If MUFC could put things right by bringing in one or both of Kounde and Carlos, it could give them a better chance of challenging for major honours next season.

