West Ham United in pole position to clinch transfer of Arsenal star

West Ham United are reportedly in a strong position to clinch the potential transfer of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

The Frenchman seems open to staying in London once his contract with the Gunners expires at the end of this season, and West Ham seem set to offer him a long enough deal to put them in the driving seat for his signature, according to Team Talk.

Lacazette has been a key performer for Arsenal this season, but it seems likely that Mikel Arteta will make a number of changes up front ahead of next season.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving in January, a new goal-scorer seems absolutely essential for Arsenal this summer, and Lacazette doesn’t quite offer enough in that department.

The 30-year-old is a skilful and hard-working forward, but he has only six goals in all competitions so far this season, so it might be best for Arsenal to allow him to move on.

One imagines he could do a useful job for West Ham, though, especially as David Moyes has been overly reliant on Michail Antonio to lead the line for his side for some time now.