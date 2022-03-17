The likes of Arsenal and Manchester United may reportedly have been handed boost in pursuit of Robert Lewandowski this summer, with his agent stating that there has been no contact from Bayern Munich over a new contract.

The Poland international has been in sensational form for Bayern again this season, and yet it looks like his future at the Allianz Arena could be in doubt as he approaches the final year of his current contract with the club.

Lewandowski has recently been linked with Arsenal by FourFourTwo and with Manchester United by Fichajes, and it’s clear he’d be a hugely exciting addition to the Premier League.

With a remarkable record of 146 goals in his last 123 games in all competitions for Bayern, Lewandowski remains one of the very finest forwards in world football, even as he approaches his 34th birthday later this year.

One can only imagine what a signing like that would do for Arsenal right now, with the Gunners in urgent need of a top replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Man Utd would also benefit hugely from strengthening in attack after slightly underwhelming seasons from Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.

When asked about Lewandowski’s future, his agent Pini Zahavi told Kicker, as translated by 90min: “There hasn’t been any contact with FC Bayern yet.”

This apparent lack of progress surely gives United and Arsenal hope of sealing a potentially game-changing transfer in the form of Lewandowski.