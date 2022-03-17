Jurgen Klopp team meeting in January sparked incredible Liverpool run

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly held a special team meeting in January about improving the team’s defensive performances.

The Reds have been on a superb run since that meeting, winning nine out of nine Premier League games and conceding only two goals in that time, so it seems pretty clear that this meeting worked.

According to The Athletic, Klopp spoke extensively about needing to tighten up at the back, and more aggressive out of possession, and the German tactician got an emphatic response from his players.

Liverpool are now just a point behind Manchester City, and will fancy their chances of being serious title contenders in the final few weeks of the season, despite Pep Guardiola’s side having a more commanding lead earlier in the campaign.

LFC supporters will be thrilled with Klopp for being able to turn things around at Anfield, and there’s no doubt that this kind of influence shows that he’s one of the very finest coaches in the game.

Klopp so often seems to know how to get his players to another level, and he’s somehow managed to claw back an extremely competitive City side to set up a thrilling title race.