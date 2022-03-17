Manchester United have five-man managerial shortlist, with surprise name added

Manchester United have reportedly added Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui to their five-man shortlist of managerial targets for the summer.

Ralf Rangnick is currently in place as interim manager at Old Trafford, with a new permanent appointment expected ahead of next season after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier in this campaign.

According to the Guardian, Lopetegui is a somewhat surprising new name being considered by Man Utd, alongside big-name targets like Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Thomas Tuchel and Luis Enrique.

Those other names make sense for the Red Devils, but Lopetegui seems a slightly odd choice given he’s not won much or gained much experience managing such a big club.

The Spanish tactician has impressed in his time at Sevilla, but he also had a short and unsuccessful spell at Real Madrid, and doesn’t necessarily look like he’s the kind of big figure needed to take on such a difficult challenge at United right now.

It would be some statement if United could poach Tuchel from Chelsea, but fans would surely also be happy with most of the other names on there.