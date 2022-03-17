Man United, Arsenal and Newcastle United interested in £50m Bundesliga winger

Manchester United and Arsenal, along with Newcastle United, are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport journalist Patrick Berger, who has claimed the Premier League trio are interested in signing Diaby, who is currently valued at £50m (€60m).

Manchester United, FC Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in Moussa Diaby. The French winger from Bayer Leverkusen (16 goals/9 assists this seasons) has no release clause. Price tag: €60m. As a potential successor Bayer monitoring Carles Pérez from AS Roma. @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) March 17, 2022

Diaby, 22, has been with Bayer Leverkusen since 2019 when he moved from Paris-Saint Germain in a deal worth a modest £13.5m.

However, following an impressive three years that have seen the French winger score 34 goals and assist another 32 in 115 appearances, the 22-year-old is now attracting the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Diaby to seal Man United, Newcastle United or Arsenal transfer?

Linked with a move to one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, including Eddie Howe’s recently taken over Magpies, Diaby is clearly highly regarded.

When it comes to which side could benefit from him the most, Newcastle United, of course, would find Diaby a huge improvement on what they already have. Miguel Almiron, Ryan Fraser and Jacob Murphy are sub-par players, who have failed to live up to expectations.

Diaby, who directly contributes to virtually a goal every other game, would certainly be a regular starter for the Geordies. Arsenal is much the same. Although the likes of Bukayo Saka have come on tenfold under manager Mikel Arteta, the Gunners don’t really have an established or traditional left-sided winger in their first team.

However, when it comes to the Red Devils, they’re perhaps the most intriguing club to be linked with Diaby.

United have a wealth of wide-attacking talent, but with Anthony Martial joining Sevilla on loan earlier this year, fans can probably only expect to see their side up their effort to sign a new winger if the ex-Monaco attacker departs on a permanent deal.