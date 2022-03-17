Cristiano Ronaldo decides to quit Man Utd after CL exit, ready to accept tempting transfer offer on the table

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided to quit the club following their Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid this week.

The Portugal international seems set to accept a move away from Old Trafford, with the MLS looking like being his next destination.

According to Todo Fichajes, Ronaldo has a tempting offer on the table from Inter Miami, and has indicated that he’ll accept it and make the move to David Beckham’s club in the summer.

Despite turning 37 last month, Ronaldo still looks like he has plenty to offer at the highest level, though perhaps not playing week in, week out.

Still, it may also be that the veteran forward is now ready to play at a slightly less competitive level, and will look to end his career in the MLS.

Man Utd fans may be disappointed if Ronaldo’s second spell at the club ends up being short-lived, but it might also be a good time to try to move on from him and build something new.

There are younger players at the top of their game who could make a real impact at Old Trafford, and it might be easier to go all out for a big name if they get Ronaldo’s contract off their wage bill.