Manchester United are reportedly close to firing interim manager Ralf Rangnick after accepting they made a mistake by letting him take over from former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last year.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet AS, who claims that although the German tactician was set to manage the side until the end of the season and then take up a consultancy role, the Red Devils’ hierarchy is considering cutting him loose ahead of time.

Rangnick’s arrival signalled the end of the Solskjaer’s reign and while not necessarily expected to come in and win trophies with just six months of the campaign left, expectation to qualify for the Champions League would have been the minimum.

However, following a patchy run of form that has frustratingly coincided with Arsenal going on a hot streak, United now found themselves major outsiders to finish the season inside the Premier League’s top four.

Speaking to reporters following the side’s disappointing exit from the Champions League earlier this week, Rangnick, as quoted by the club’s website, said: “In the league, the situation is pretty clear. This nine games, we will have to win most of them.

“For sure, we have to win against Arsenal. The only way to finish fourth, in the end, is to win most of them.”

Ralf Rangnick may not be with Manchester United at the end of the season.

Failure to play top-tier European football next season would be a massive blow, not only for the fanbase but also commercially and that could now pave the way for Rangnick to leave the club.

Although a potential successor is not yet known, these latest reports will certainly give fans hope that a decision over a permanent manager is edging closer.

  1. Why don’t this board and the owners listen
    to what the majority of man utd fans want
    and get ten hag as the next manager and do
    what they intended to do and let ragnik have
    the consultantsy job? With these two, would
    be the first step in rebuilding what will be a
    long process to make united back to where
    they belong which is the best team in the
    World

    Reply

