“Man United need new owners” – Red Devils blogger calls for Glazers out after latest embarrassment

Dale O’Donnell of Stretty News has not held back with his assessment of Manchester United’s problems after the defeat to Atletico Madrid this week.

The Red Devils are out of the Champions League and facing a fifth year in a row without a trophy, and O’Donnell has made it clear he thinks that nothing will change unless the Glazers go.

Speaking in the video below, O’Donnell is adamant that Man Utd “need new owners”, which has been the sentiment among most of the fans for some time…

“Manchester United need new owners…” Everyone knows 5 seasons without a trophy for Manchester United is failure. Some thoughts on #MUFC for @SkySportsNews. pic.twitter.com/MhODuuQiSn — Dale O'Donnell (@ODonnellDale) March 16, 2022

United have under-achieved a great deal since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, but it’s hard to imagine there’s any manager or any potential signings out there who would be quite enough to have the desired impact while the Glazers remain in ownership of the club.