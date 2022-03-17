Newcastle United’s new owners are showing their ambition as they join a number of top clubs in the running to seal the transfer of Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canada international is one of the most exciting young talents playing in Europe’s big five leagues at the moment, and Newcastle are showing a strong interest in a potential deal, which would likely cost around €60million, according to Todo Fichajes.

David’s fine form for Lille has also previously seen him linked strongly with both Arsenal and Real Madrid in a recent report from Defensa Central, while Chelsea could also move for him depending on what happens with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer, according to Goal.

David would be an important signing at Arsenal right now due to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to Barcelona in January, with no replacement coming in so far.

Chelsea may well feel David could do a job for them too after Lukaku’s struggles this season, but it would be some statement if Newcastle could get in ahead of these two clubs.

The Magpies spent big in January but are sure to make further investments to their squad following their takeover earlier this season.