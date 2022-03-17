Chelsea FC reporter Olivia Buzaglo has made it clear that she thinks the Blues should try to keep Thiago Silva for another year.

The Brazil international has been a world class performer for Chelsea in just over a year and a half at the club, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Buzaglo is a big fan of what Silva brings to the side, and thinks it looks like he should stay on for another year after already agreeing to continue at Stamford Bridge next season.

“Thiago Silva’s already signed and that’s the most important thing,” Buzaglo told CaughtOffside TV.

“He walks into every Premier League team. I couldn’t love that man anymore. He’s so involved in the club. His wife’s at every game. And he’s so much better than I ever thought he was going to be.

“Sign him up for the year after as well. He doesn’t look like slowing down. He’s such a calming presence, when he’s there, whether he’s up against a physical player, a quick player, a skilful player, he’s so calm.