Tottenham in advanced negotiations to agree bumper deal with 21-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur are now in advanced negotiations over a bumper new deal for midfielder Oliver Skipp.

Skipp has broken into the Spurs team this season following a loan move to Norwich City in the Championship last season, and under Antonio Conte he became a core component to the squad that has been sorely missed since suffering a pubic symphysis injury.

Nevertheless, the defensive midfielder’s fine form across the season is set to be rewarded with a new contract according to football.london.

The report indicates negotiations between Skipp and Spurs are “nearing a positive conclusion” which would imply a deal is close to being struck between them.

Skipp’s current contract runs until 2024, but considering this was last renewed in July 2020, prior to his Norwich loan move, it makes sense that Spurs would want to reward his new position in the team with a fresh deal.

The 21-year-old has come through the academy of the club, but it is no coincidence Spurs went from one loss in 10 to four in seven under Conte once Skipp got injured.

He has a total pass completion rate of 89.5%, with only Rodri, Declan Rice and Yves Bissouma achieving a better pass completion rate from defensive midfield.