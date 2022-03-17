Sources at Manchester United reportedly believe Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel would be open to hearing their offer this summer.

The German tactician has done hugely impressive work since taking over at Stamford Bridge just over a year ago, guiding the Blues to Champions League glory in his first few months in charge.

Tuchel is now admired greatly at Man Utd as they search for a new manager for next season, and it seems sources believe he’d be open to discussing a move to Old Trafford despite publicly committing himself to Chelsea, according to The Athletic.

United would do well to bring in a big name like Tuchel, as he arguably looks a better option than some of the other names being linked with the job.

According to the Guardian, Tuchel is one of five names being considered by the Red Devils, alongside Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique.

Given Tuchel’s proven track record of success in England and elsewhere, however, he would surely be the stand-out candidate here and could take United to the next level, as he has with Chelsea in a relatively short time in charge.