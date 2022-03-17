Gareth Southgate has announced his England squad for the Three Lions’ upcoming international fixtures against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Southgate’s 25-man squad includes a wealth of talent, including on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has earned just his second senior call-up.

However, although England fans will be excited to see many young stars called up, including the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, there are two notable exclusions.

Manchester United attacking duo Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have both been left out.

Although Rashford’s exile will come as no surprise following what has been a prolonged period of poor form, which has seen the 24-year-old score just five goals in as many months, Sancho’s absence will raise some eyebrows.

Sancho has been in decent form in recent weeks and although the wide attacker’s goal contributions won’t be anywhere near what he wants, he has undoubtedly been one of the most improved players under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Addressing both players’ exclusion, Southgate said: “Jadon, without a doubt, over the last few weeks, his performances have improved for Manchester United.

“But its an area of the field that we have got really big competition for places.”

On Rashford: “He’s in the same position as everybody else. Whether they’re in the squad or not in the squad, they’ve all got to play well over the next period. Towards the end of this season and in particular the beginning of next season.

“It’s a difficult time for him, he’s clearly not at his best but there’s plenty of time.

“We know a lot about Marcus anyway. We know what he can bring to us and hopefully he can rediscover that form that we know he is capable of.”