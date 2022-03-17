Video: Barcelona on brink of European elimination after wonderful header from a corner

Barcelona are on the brink of being eliminated from European competition this season after going behind against Galatasaray. 

Xavi has picked arguably his strongest xi tonight, but the Turkish side they are up against are more than willing to cause a giant killing.

The Spanish giants were unable to score in the first leg, and now face the prospect of going out away from home after defender Marcao planted a beautiful header into the far corner of the Barcelona net.

This would certainly be a huge upset if they can pull it off.

You can see the video below.

