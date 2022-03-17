Video: Barcelona superstar Pedri scores sensational equaliser

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona really do have one hell of a gem on their hands in Pedri. 

The young Spanish midfielder was played in by former Manchester City star Ferran Torres, and he then showed the composure to leave two defenders on the floor by barely touching the ball and then dispatching his shot into the net with expert precision.

The goal brings Barcelona level in what has so far been a pretty even clash between the two teams. Galatasaray took the lead with a stunning Marcao header before Pedri drew the Blaugrana level.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Barcelona on brink of European elimination after wonderful header from a corner
Brendan Rodgers confirms breakthrough star set for new Leicester City contract
Journalist claims PIF will seal big off-field deal at Newcastle United

You can watch the video below.

Pictures from beIN Sport

Pictures from TUDN USA

More Stories Galatasaray pedri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.