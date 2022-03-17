Video: David Moyes reveals why he is confident ahead of West Ham v Sevilla clash

West Ham United manager David Moyes remains confident against of the crunch clash against Sevilla in the Europa League last 16. 

Sevilla ran out 1-0 victors in the first leg but West Ham more than held their own against the competitions most successful side.

However, Moyes believes the home advantage West Ham have can help yield a positive result tonight, citing wins against Liverpool and Chelsea at the London Stadium as why his side can also defy the odds and turn the tide against Sevilla.

A place in the quarter-finals is at stake as the second leg gets underway later tonight.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from Sky Sports

