Everton have scored a sensational late goal against Newcastle United which could be give them the vital lift they need to stave off relegation.

A scrappy sequence of play allowed Everton to win the ball back high up the pitch, where Alex Iwobi was able to pick a pass towards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and then receive a pass back as he ran towards the area.

The former Arsenal man then released a first-time shot towards the goal which beat Martin Dubravka by some distance.

This comes after a protester ran on to the pitch and locked themselves to the goal post by their neck as part of a climate change protest and a controversial Everton red card.

You can watch the video for the scenes of pandemonium below.

