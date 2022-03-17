Video: Frank Lampard reveals he broke his hand during Everton celebrations

Everton manager Frank Lampard has revealed that he broke his hand during the celebrations of Everton’s 1-0 win against Newcastle United

The Chelsea legend was part of some very animated celebrations when Alex Iwobi scored the winner in the 99th minute winner with all the odds stacked against Everton.

The Toffees had been put down to 10 men following a controversial sending off for Allan, with all the events late on being overshadowed by a climate change protester locking themselves onto the goalpost via their neck.

The massive goal from Iwobi ends a four game losing run for Everton and moves them three points above the relegation zone.

