England manager Gareth Southgate has announced his latest England squad, and there have been some major omissions.

One such omission is Jadon Sancho, who has contributed to five goals in his last six Premier League fixtures.

Southgate explained that despite the Manchester United stars recent improvement, he was slightly behind the other attacking figures in the squad, even though he has displayed much better form than the likes of Jack Grealish and Emile Smith Rowe since the new year.

In addition, Southgate has included six central defenders in his squad, when realistically only five would be a necessity for the upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast on the 26th and 29th of March.

? "It's an area of the field where we've got really big competition for places, and at the moment we've those guys slightly ahead." Gareth Southgate is asked why he has not called up Jadon Sancho despite his recent form of 2 goals and 3 assists pic.twitter.com/tJGTRFjU2u — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 17, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports