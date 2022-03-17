Video: Gareth Southgate reveals the reason behind Jadon Sancho England omission despite improved form

England manager Gareth Southgate has announced his latest England squad, and there have been some major omissions. 

One such omission is Jadon Sancho, who has contributed to five goals in his last six Premier League fixtures.

Southgate explained that despite the Manchester United stars recent improvement, he was slightly behind the other attacking figures in the squad, even though he has displayed much better form than the likes of Jack Grealish and Emile Smith Rowe since the new year.

In addition, Southgate has included six central defenders in his squad, when realistically only five would be a necessity for the upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast on the 26th and 29th of March.

