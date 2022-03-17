Video: Hectic minutes as Areola produces world class save to keep West Ham in UEL tie v Sevilla

Alphonse Areola has produced a magnificent save to deny Sevilla a goal which would have surely put the tie out of West Ham’s reach. 

After a nice bit of skill down the Sevilla left, striker Youssef En-Nesyri was found open in the penalty area and blasted a shot towards goal.

With Areola moving to his left and the shot travelling the opposite way, it seemed almost certain Sevilla would open the scoring on the night.

However, a strong right wrist from the French stopper forced the shot away and kept his team in the tie.

Down the other end mere minutes later Michail Antonio almost put the home side ahead but Jules Kounde got enough of a touch on the ball to take the sting out of the shot.

