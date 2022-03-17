(Video) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang taps Barcelona into narrow 2-1 agg lead vs. Galatasaray

Europa League
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fired Barcelona into a narrow but hugely important lead against Turkish opponents Galatasaray during Thursday’s Europa League second leg knockout tie.

Xavi’s men knew that only a win would be enough to send them through the competition’s next round after being held to a 0-0 draw at home in the first-leg two weeks ago.

The pressure was on the La Liga giants after Marcao opened the game’s scoring for Galatasaray after just 28-minutes.

However, an equaliser from Pedri put the Catalan side back on level terms before former Arsenal striker Aubameyang fired his side into a 2-1 aggregate lead just after half-time.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports

