Video: Protester runs onto pitch and lock themselves on to goalpost by their NECK during Everton v Newcastle

The Everton against Newcastle United game being played tonight was interrupted when a protester ran onto the pitch and locked themselves to the goalpost.

The protester, who was wearing a shirt with the words “Just Stop Oil” locked themselves to the goalpost by their neck, and ground staff needed a big set of bolt cutters in order to set them free.

This took a staggering eight minutes to do.

It is certainly a bizarre stoppage for referee Craig Pawson to make for the fixture tonight.

Twitter account JustStopOil who claim to associate with the protester explained their actions in the below tweet.

You can watch the video below.

Pictures from Prime Video

