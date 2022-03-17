Video: Protester runs onto pitch and lock themselves on to goalpost by their NECK during Everton v Newcastle

The Everton against Newcastle United game being played tonight was interrupted when a protester ran onto the pitch and locked themselves to the goalpost.

The protester, who was wearing a shirt with the words “Just Stop Oil” locked themselves to the goalpost by their neck, and ground staff needed a big set of bolt cutters in order to set them free.

This took a staggering eight minutes to do.

It is certainly a bizarre stoppage for referee Craig Pawson to make for the fixture tonight.

“It's 2022 and it's time to look up, time to step up and not stand by. It's time to act like it's an emergency.” “Report after report is telling me that my future is going to be dire, and my government is telling me not to worry and pay into a pension.” — JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) March 17, 2022

