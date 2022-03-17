Video: Tomas Soucek bags massive equaliser against Sevilla

Tomas Soucek could well go down as West Ham United’s hero tonight, after he scored a huge goal in their game against Sevilla. 

Following on from Alphonse Areola’s wonder save, a little bit of skill and a lot of determination saw Michail Antonio manage to dig out a floated cross to the far post.

Czech midfielder Soucek rose highest to send a looping header back towards the far post beyond the reach of Sevilla stopper Yassine Bounou.

It is his first European goal for the club as well.

The goal draws the tie level at 1-1 on aggregate and if The Hammers can add one more they will set up a quarter-final spot.

