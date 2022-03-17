Video: Ukraine star Andriy Yarmolenko scores again to put West Ham ahead against Sevilla

Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko just can’t stay away from a dream script this week.

After scoring a vital goal in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa, he was then in the right place at the right time to tap in The Hammers second against Sevilla deep into extra-time, which could book them a quarter-final spot in the Europa League.

Pablo Fornals shot was pushed away by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, but only into the path of substitute Yarmolenko.

If they can hold onto the result it will be a historic night for West Ham and Yarmolenko.

13 – Andriy Yarmolenko has scored 13 UEFA Europa League goals, the second-most of any Ukrainian player, behind only Júnior Moraes (14). Emotion. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2022

