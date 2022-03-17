(Video) Wesley Fofana climbs highest to nod Leicester City into 3-1 agg lead vs. Rennes

Leicester City has one foot in the Europa League’s quarter-finals.

Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes travelled to France for a huge clash against Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Following a 2-0 home win in the tie’s first leg two weeks ago, Leicester City knew that although Rennes would put up a good fight, they were the clear favourites to progress.

Despite going behind early on, the Foxes, thanks to a towering header from defender Wesley Fofana, have restored their two-goal advantage.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport and ESPN