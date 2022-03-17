Southgate hints West Ham star has put himself “in the frame” for future England squads

England manager Gareth Southgate has dropped a hint that West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen may well be in contention for a call up to one of his future squads.

The Hammers ace has been in superb form in the Premier League this season, but missed out on the latest England squad due to being injured, which made Southgate’s decisions that bit easier.

Speaking after announcing his latest squad, the Three Lions boss praised the form of Bowen, insisting he’s done everything possible to put himself in contention, which perhaps suggests he’s got a good chance next time if he can stay fit and carry on performing at this high level…

Bowen has been a joy to watch for West Ham and looks like he’d be good enough to play for his country, especially as some spaces seem to have opened up.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho haven’t been at their best for Manchester United, so didn’t get the nod this time, and if that carries on then that could mean there’s room for Bowen to become more of a regular in Southgate’s attack.

