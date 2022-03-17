Arsenal, Newcastle United, and West Ham United are reportedly all on alert for the potential transfer of former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international left Liverpool on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but it’s not been a happy first season for him in the French capital as he’s struggled to play regularly and show his best form.

It could be that Wijnaldum will now be heading back to England, with Team Talk stating that Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham are potential suitors as he eyes a move bac to the Premier League.

Despite Wijnaldum’s struggles at PSG, it makes sense that there are still big teams in England who’d take him, with the 31-year-old always proving an important part of some of Jurgen Klopp’s best sides before leaving the Reds at the end of last season.

Wijnaldum could have an important role to play at Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta arguably in need of upgrades on both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, while Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira are both out on loan and seem unlikely to have long-term futures at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have money to spend and will be looking for big names like this to come in and add some experience and winning mentality, while there’s also the bonus that Wijnaldum had a short but successful spell at St James’ Park earlier in his career.

West Ham could be a good move for the Dutchman as well, with David Moyes’ side proving serious challengers for a top four place with the need of an extra midfielder in case they lose star player Declan Rice.