Arsenal legend Ian Wright has sent a message to Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford following an incident between himself and some fans.

Rashford has since apologised for his behaviour after a clash with some supporters following the Red Devils’ 1-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Wright, however, believes Rashford has nothing to apologise for…

The Gunners great uploaded the video above to his Twitter, as he told Rashford to carry on doing what he’s doing and not worry about fans giving him abuse.