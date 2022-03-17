“F**k them!” – Arsenal legend sends strongly-worded message to Man Utd star Marcus Rashford

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has sent a message to Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford following an incident between himself and some fans.

Rashford has since apologised for his behaviour after a clash with some supporters following the Red Devils’ 1-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Wright, however, believes Rashford has nothing to apologise for…

More Stories / Latest News
Man United won’t rule out swoop for Chelsea boss Tuchel but another candidate is the current favourite
Man United consider €115m-rated duo as they regret two high-profile Solskjaer signings
Newcastle United show ambition to rival Arsenal & Chelsea for potential €60m transfer

The Gunners great uploaded the video above to his Twitter, as he told Rashford to carry on doing what he’s doing and not worry about fans giving him abuse.

More Stories Ian Wright Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.