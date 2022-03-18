Arsenal transfer target Houssem Aouar could leave Lyon this summer, after failing to negotiate a new contract so far.

Aouar’s contract currently expires in June 2023, and the French midfielder is yet to agree a new deal at the club. Not wanting to risk losing him on a free transfer, Lyon could cash in this summer.

According to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal made an attempt last summer to sign the 23-year-old and could reignite their interested in the coming months. Juventus and Inter Milan are also reportedly interested in Aouar, who has scored three goals this season.

Aouar could be the final piece in the puzzle for Mikel Arteta, who may need a midfielder going into next season. Currently, the regular pairing is Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, but the latter could be leaving The Emirates this summer.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in bringing the Swiss midfielder to Italy, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

This leaves Arteta short of midfield options, with Martin Odegaard often utilised in deeper positions. The Norwegian is a very effective playmaker when played in more advanced areas, so signing a deeper midfielder would help to get the best out of other players.