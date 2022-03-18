Barcelona closing in on AC Milan midfielder following £5.5m contract offer

Barcelona look set to continue their recent wave of recruitment and are now reportedly on the verge of signing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

That’s according to a recent report from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the defensive midfielder could join Xavi’s Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Barcelona are preparing contracts and paperworks for Franck Kessié deal. It’s not signed yet – but verbally almost agreed. ??? #FCB The salary will be around €6.5m plus signing fee.

Xavi called him, Yaya Touré too as @gerardromero revealed. ? More: https://t.co/hv3z3VI2QV pic.twitter.com/pDQNdd75Ck — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 18, 2022

Kessie, 25, has been at the San Siro since he joined from Atalanta in 2017, initially on loan, before making his switch permanent two seasons later, in a deal worth £21.6m.

Since then, the Ivorian has grown to become one of Europe’s most highly-rated defensive midfielders.

Featuring in well over 200 games for the Rossoneri, in all competitions, it goes without saying that Kessie has been a mainstay in the side since his arrival nearly five years ago.

However, with his contract at the end of the current season and no signs of renewal, there have been mounting concerns that the 25-year-old will move on for free and now those fears appear to be becoming reality.

AC Milan fans frustrated as another star set to leave for free

Last summer saw long-serving goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma leave the San Siro, also for free, in favour of a move to French giants Paris-Saint Germain.

Seeing Kessie on the brink of departing, especially on a free transfer, will serve as a bitter blow and probably offers a harsh reminder that AC Milan is nowhere near the dominating team they used to be.