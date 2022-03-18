Barcelona make contact over signing Man United attacker

Barcelona would like to sign Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford and have already made contact over the possibility of bringing the Englishman to La Liga.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claims the United forward is facing an uncertain future.

News that Rashford is unhappy in Manchester emerged last week after leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed the 24-year-old is ‘considering his future’.

Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He’s concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me – he’s always been professional but he wants clarity. ???????? #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. pic.twitter.com/nYOvGld4W0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

It will not come as no surprise to see some pretty big European clubs appear interested in offering the wide-attacker an escape from his Old Trafford nightmare.

Although Rashford has been with the Red Devils his entire career after joining their prestigious youth academy when he was just a boy, recent seasons have seen his form decline massively.

Having scored five goals in virtually as many months, Rashford’s performances are at an all-time low and have even seen him lose his place in United and England’s squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Thursday about Rashford’s exclusion from his 25-man to take on Switzerland and Ivory Coast, England boss Gareth Southgate said:

“He’s in the same position as everybody else. Whether they’re in the squad or not in the squad, they’ve all got to play well over the next period. Towards the end of this season and in particular the beginning of next season.

“It’s a difficult time for him, he’s clearly not at his best but there’s plenty of time.

“We know a lot about Marcus anyway. We know what he can bring to us and hopefully he can rediscover that form that we know he is capable of.”

Rashford has just over a year left on his deal and although his employers retain the option to extend it until 2024, this summer could see the club forced into making a decision – offload now, or risk losing for free later down the line.